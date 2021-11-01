Joel Martin "Marty" Burcham, 65, passed away at his home on Monday, November 01, 2021. He loved to cook, paint, play guitar, crafts and flying. He was a carpenter, painter and EMT. Marty was proud of his service and dedication to the MS Army National Guard. He was a member of The Anchor Church. The funeral service will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 03, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Don McCutcheon officiating. Weather permitting, graveside services will follow in Pratt Cemetery.He is survived by his mother, Jane McCaine; son, Paul Martin Burcham (Bethany); grandchildren, Layla Burcham, Paisleigh Marler, Paul Clayton Timbs, Blakely Timbs, and Braden Neal, Asher Sproles, Macie Sproles and Cale Sproles; sister-in-law, Patti Burcham; son-in-law, Josh Marlar; niece, Amanda Self (Sam); nephew, Drew Burcham (Lillie); great-nephews, Isaac and Reid Self. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Jack Burcham; daughter, Bridget Marlar; brother, Ted Burcham; step-father, James McCaine; grandparents, James and Verda Burcham and Purdy and Edna Martin. His cousins and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from noon until service time @ 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
