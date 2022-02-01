Mary Joyce Smith Burchett, 47, resident of Tippah County, passed away Sunday January 30, 2022, at her aunt's residence. A Funeral Service honoring the life of Mary Joyce will be 11 AM, Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Lowry Church in Tippah County with Bro. Kenneth Harrison and Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mary Joyce was born May 25, 1974 in Ripley to Alford Milton Smith of Ripley and Dorothy Mae Vandygriff Fryar of Dumas. She received her education from Pine Grove High School and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother throughout all of her life. Hunting, fishing, reading, and watching soap operas on television were favorite pastimes. Mary Joyce knew that faith makes things possible, love makes things easy, and family makes life worth living. Those left to cherish her memories include one daughter, Missy Baswell of Ripley, one son, Nathan Burchett of Ripley, two brother, Billy Vandygriff and Milton Smith both of Dumas, two grandchildren, Preston and Jackie Baswell, and a host and family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Burchett, and one brother, Johnny Smith. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Mary Joyce's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
