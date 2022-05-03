Reba Sue Clark Burchett, 56 of Ripley,MS left this world on May 2, 2022 after she lost her battle to cancer. Funeral Services honoring the life of Reba will be at 2 PM Thursday, May 5 at Lowry Church with Bro. Kenneth Harrison and Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 9 Pm Wednesday, May 4 at Lowry Church. Burial will follow in Lowry Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Reba was born on May 12th, 1964 to James Reabon Clark and Betty Sue Oxner Clark at Community Hospital in Corinth, MS. On November 3, 1986 she married her husband Charles Wayne Burchett Jr. They spent 36 years together. During her years she went on to have 4 children and 5 grandchildren. Reba was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was kind, generous, compassionate, and she never complained about anything always seeing the good. She spent all her life being a homemaker. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and she loved riding the backroads with her husband taking in the scenery and looking for animal tracks. Reba is preceded in death by her Father ; James Reabon Clark, Daughter ; Tameka Rachelle Burchett, Grandsons ; Walker Charles Poole, and Elisha Carter Brown, Sister in Law ; Barbara Ann Clark, and Brother in law ; (Tommy) Thomas Floyd Burchett. She is survived by her husband (Junior) Charles Wayne Burchett Jr. (Ripley) ; Mother, Betty Sue Oxner Clark (Rienzi) ; Children, David Hastings (Booneville), Jackie Hastings Brown (Walnut), and Ashley Burchett - Poole , Randy (Ripley) ; Grandchildren, Abby Brown, Auston Hastings, Phebe Brown, Molly Poole, and Brandy Poole ; Siblings, Ricky Clark (Rienzi), Terry Clark, Kathy Crum (Kossuth), Paul Clark (Rienzi), and Debra Clark - Burchett , Billy (Ripley) ; Nieces and Nephews, Rhonda Sanders , Eddy (Corinth), McKenzie Clark, Bethanie (Rienzi), Terrielynn Dixon, Clint (Corinth), James Clark, Miranda (Tennessee), Ricky Joe Clark, Samantha (Ripley), Missy Baswell (Ripley), Nathan Burchett (Ripley). We will always carry your memory in our hearts. (Isaiah 66:13)" As one who his mother comforts, so I will comfort you." The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Burchett family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
