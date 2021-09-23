Thomas Floyd Burchett, 54, lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 22, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Funeral Services remembering the life of Tommy will be at 2 PM Friday, September 24 at Lowry Church near Ripley. Bro. Doc Shelton and Bro. Kenneth Harrison will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Tommy was born December 13, 1966 in Ripley, the son of the late Charles and Ann Hopper Burchett. He received his education in the Pine Grove Public School system and was a valued employee of the BenchCraft Corporation for 14 years. A member of Lowry Church, Tommy's kind nature, willingness to help others and generous heart are what will be remembered most. He loved his family, especially his grandsons and the simple things in life. Hunting, fishing and riding backroads were favorite pastimes. A caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Tommy will be missed by those whose lives he touched most. Visitation will be Friday September 24, 2021 from 10 AM until 2 PM at Lowry Church near Ripley. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Mary Joyce Smith Burchett, one daughter, Missy Baswell of Dumas, one son, Nathan Burchett of Ripley, three brothers, Billy Burchett(Deb), Jr. Burchett(Reba), and Billy Johnson(Deanna) all of Ripley, two grandsons, Preston and Jacky Baswell, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Burchett family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
