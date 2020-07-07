HOUSTON MS -- Courtney D. Burchfield , 20, passed away Saturday, July 04, 2020, at Calhoun City, MS in Calhoun City, MS. Services will be on Graveside services Thursday July 9,2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS.. Visitation will be on Wednesday July 8 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with all safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS..
