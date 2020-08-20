James Rhuel "Jim" Burchfield, 59, resident of Belden and former resident of the Ingomar Community, departed this life Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. A Private Family Service will be at 3 PM Friday, August 21 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and West Bankhead. Pastor Russell Trim will officiate and a private burial will follow in the Ingomar Cemetery. Jim was born July 4, 1961 in New Albany, the son of the late Melvin and Shelba Brown Burchfield. He was a graduate of the Ingomar Public School System and was employed as an independent long distance truck operator for much of his life. A Christian, Jim will be remembered as a family oriented person who adored his grandchildren. Known as a "people person", he enjoyed fishing, ball games and working in his shop. Visitation will be one hour before services at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Survivors include his son, Shayne Burchfield of Belden and two grandchildren, Nick and Bradley Burchfield. The family request that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation care invites you to share memories with Jim's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com(662)538-9000
