TUPELO -- CHARLOTTE BURDINE, 48, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2020, at Natchez Trace Parkway as the result of an automobile wreck in Tupelo, Ms. Services will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories . Visitation will be on 1pm at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com). Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.

