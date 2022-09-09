Rebecca Nan Burdine, 82, passed away at her home in Amory, with her loving family surrounding her, on September 9, 2022. She was born on August 22, 1940, in Pineville, MS to the late Walter Clayton Shirley and Minnie Geneva Gatewood Shirley. Nan grew up in Raleigh, MS and attended Pineville High School for 11 years. On her senior year, her high school combined with Raleigh High School and she graduated. She married her best friend, Riley H Burdine, Jr., and they were blessed with over 48 years of marriage. Nan was blessed by God with two children and many grandchildren and a great grandchild. Her husband "Hank" and she took several trips to the Mountains through the years. Ones that liked to live life to the fullest, sometimes, they would just get in his truck and travel, often not knowing where they might end up. Self-employed, Nan worked with her husband at Burdine Auto Repair where they ensured that many families had safe vehicles, through the years. Nan was proud of her family and all that they had accomplished in life. A wise and straight to the point woman, she would always tell others, if they were going to do something, they needed to make sure it was done right. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who believed in God and loved her family greatly. In her free time, she loved working in her yard, tending to her plants and beautiful flowers. Nan was compassionate, often putting others first and donating to charities like St. Jude's Children's Hospitals. She enjoyed listening to Country music, cooking for family and friends, and just spending time with her family. Although her family will miss her dearly, they are grateful to God for the precious gift of Nan and her love, wisdom and guidance through the years. She will live on in their hearts. Left behind to cherish the memories are her best friend and husband, Riley H. Burdine, Jr., Amory; daughter, Becky Nicholson, Amory; son, Kelvin Burdine (Amy), Caledonia; grandchildren, Keri Webb, Dylan Nicholson, Corey Burdine, Jenna Hallmark, Morgan Kelly, Anna McCollum, and Peyton McCollum; great-grandchild, Rowan Kelly; sister, Lexie tutor, Bruce, MS; brother-in-law, Owen Temple, Canton, MS; nieces and nephews, Cynthia Tutor Walls (Mike), Randy Tutor, Bruce, MS; nephew, Nelson Temple. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry Shirley, Walter Shirley; sister, Joyce Temple; nephew, Henry Temple. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will be at Haughton Memorial Park. Visitation for family and friends will be from 1:00 pm until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or the Palmer Home in Columbus, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
