Gerald Lee "Jerry" Burgess, 67, a wonderful son, husband, father and grandfather and the "people's banker" in Houston and Nettleton for many years, departed this life unexpectedly on Wednesday afternoon, October 7, 2020 while having his annual "brother golfing vacation" to Siloam Springs, Arkansas - of an apparent sudden heart attack. Jerry was born in Greenville in the Mississippi Delta, the son of the late Albert Asa "Bones" Burgess and Emma Katherine White Burgess, who survives. Jerry married Carol Ann Thompson Burgess on Aug. 8, 1976. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1971. Jerry was a patriotic American and served in the U. S. Marine Corps. He received his college education at Delta State University in Cleveland. He chose the field of banking and spent much of his distinguished career with BancorpSouth, primarily in Houston for 20 years, and, until his retirement, as President of Bancorp South-Nettleton. Jerry furthered his banking education at the LSU School of Banking and Vanderbilt University School of Banking. He was known as a "down home, up close and personal banker" whose people skills and grand personality endeared him to hundreds of customers over the years. Jerry loved the outdoors, golfing, and any college sports, but was an avid Ole Miss Rebel Football fan. He enjoyed music and was especially fond of his contemporary, the late John Prine. Jerry was completely devoted to his family, his mother, siblings, his wife, his two sons and the grandchildren. He was a faithful member of the Nettleton United Methodist Church. A celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at the Nettleton United Methodist Church with Rev. Cecil Locke, his pastor, officiating. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Sunday only at the Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Jerry is survived by his wife, Carol of Nettleton; his sons, Matt Burgess of Nettleton and Jeff Burgess and his wife, April, of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; his mother, Emma Burgess of Greenville; his mother-in-law, Ruth Thompson of Greenville, and all his Thompson in-law family; his grandchildren, Ragan, Gavin and Ethan; his great-grandchildren, Presley, Blake, and Riley; his siblings, Buddy Burgess (Carolyn) of Siloam Springs, AR, Steve Burgess (Linda) of Greenwood, Ernie Burgess (Shelley) of Quitman, MS, Evlyn Homan (Joe) of Knoxville, TN, and Beverly Williams (Michael) of Greenville; and numerous nieces and nephews and his many friends across the Mid-South. Memorials may be made to Nettleton United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1114, Nettleton, MS 38858, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 232 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
