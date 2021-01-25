Betty Ann (Burgett) Christian died peacefully at her residence in Tupelo on January 23, 2021 surrounded by cherished family. She was born June 10, 1934 in Vina, AL to the late Elliott and Cora Martin. Betty was the youngest of seven children and as the baby of a big family on the family farm was spoiled by her brothers, sisters, mom and dad. She married and had four sons who took up the privilege of continuing to spoil their mom. She was married 28 years to the late Al Burgett and later married her sweetheart, James Donald (Don) Christian, who survives. They were married 34 years. Betty, aka Grandma and Ma had four sons; Aaron Burgett (Donna) of Panama City, Fla., Greg Burgett (Cheryl) of Saltillo, David Burgett (Debra) of Amory. She was preceded in death by her son, Danny Burgett on April 1, 2018. Her legacy includes 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, a plethora of nieces and nephews, step-children, and extended family reaching from Dallas, TX to Tupelo, MS. Betty was a skilled and devoted caregiver having received her formal education and training in the nursing field at St. Mary's Hospital in Kenosha, WI. After moving back to her beloved South, she worked many years at NMMC before retiring and becoming the acclaimed pie-maker at Finney's. She continued her caregiving by coddling her grand- and great-grandchildren. as well as many other young people in the community who affectionately knew her as "Ma." Betty was devoted to her large rambunctious family and enjoyed articulating her thoughts and ideas freely to all and did so frequently. She loved attending church at Palmetto United Methodist Church. She led a full, complete life and talked frequently of "going home to be with Jesus and seeing her loved ones who have passed." Rest well, Mom, Sweetheart, Grandma, Ma. Wear your well-deserved unfading crown of glory well. You had a lot of jewels put in that crown in your life. A private service celebrating her life will be held in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 with her former pastor, Rev. Dr. Jim McClurkan and current pastor, Rev. Jeremy Funderburk officiating. Private burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. The service will be live-streamed at 11 AM on Tuesday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Memorials may be made to the Palmetto United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1036, Verona, MS 38879. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
