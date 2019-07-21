CALHOUN CITY -- Janelle Vance Burke, 88, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 2pm at Shiloh Baptist Church in Big Creek. Visitation will be on on Tuesday from 1pm until service time at the Church with Pryor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.

