Jerry Burkett, 87 years old, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Burkett is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn Dover Burkett; their three children Carol Ann Burkett Traynor (Tom), Margaret Alison Burkett Ready, and Jerry Burkett, Jr.; their three grandchildren Candice Ready Pacetti (Vinni), James Edward Ready III (Edy), and Bryan McMurry; their two beautiful great-grandchildren Addison Hurley and Gabriel Pacetti; and a host of wonderful friends and relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lloyd W. Burkett. Jerry Burkett was born May, 9, 1933, in Friendship, Tennessee to Gus and Georgia Burkett. He graduated high school in Memphis and went on to study at Memphis State until he was drafted by the Army to serve in Korea. Mr. Burkett married the love of his life, Carolyn Dover, on December 23, 1961. The couple moved to Mobile, Alabama, where he worked at American National Bank until 1973. In Mobile, Mr. and Mrs. Burkett welcomed their three children. In 1973, the family moved to Tupelo where Mr. Burkett was honored to work at the Bank of Mississippi for several years. He then went on to open and operate Belden Cash Grocery for 39 years. Mr. Burkett loved to serve the Belden Community, and built many lasting friendships with his customers. One of his life's greatest joys was the many visits and conversations he shared with his friends from Belden and beyond over the course of his lifetime. Mr. Burkett and his family are members of First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to their church community for their enormous support throughout Mr. Burkett's life, especially during his recent health challenges. The family is eternally grateful for the love and prayers they received from their church family and friends. Mr. Burkett led a life dedicated to family, community, and service. He was also the funniest person in the room no matter where he went. His legacy of love will live on in his devoted wife, Carolyn, and his darling children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, who will honor the memory of their Daddy and Papa forever. Mr. Burkett's visitation will take place at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo from 2 until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. His memorial service will immediately follow visitation at 4 p.m. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Jerry's memory be made to First Presbyterian Church, 400 West Jefferson Street, Tupelo, Mississippi 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
