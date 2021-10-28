Jackie D. Burkhalter, the daughter of James Evans and Arlisia Hall; raised and reared by A.Q. Brownlee, Sr. and Lounettie Evans was born November 24, 1980. She entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 23, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Timothy; her father James(Rhonda)Evans of Crowley, LA; her mother Arlisia Hall of Jersey Village, TX; Godfather A.Q.(Michelle)Brownlee of Houston, MS; children Jaquavis Brownlee, Kwanza and Jamarcus Hall all of Houston,MS, and Arlisha Simmons of Tupelo, MS; 4 grands; 4 brothers Devonte(Tanjela)Bluitt, Leviticus "Boone" Prescott, Terence (LaQuisha) Theall and Christopher Theall of Texas, 8 sisters Desire Evans, Elandra Chenevert and Zina(Casey)Glynn of Texas, Kennedee Evans and Aaliyah Cole, Ja'Maya and Ja'Mia Evans of Louisiana and LaTonya Hall; She was preceded in death by her grandparents: A.Q. Brownlee, Sr. and Lounettie Evans, Ozell(Mamie)Hall; 2 brothers Ja'Kacy Evans and Tyrone Pratt. Visitation Friday October 29, 2021 from 4-6:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Services to be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Christian Fellowship in Houston, MS. Burial to follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
