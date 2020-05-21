Billy Burks, 85, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born April 23, 1935 in Lee County, the son of John Allen and Loraine Burks. He was a graduate of Tupelo High School and attended Itawamba Junior College. Billy proudly served his country for three years in the United States Army. His early working career included Ingles Shipyard followed by Luzianne Coffee and the United States Post Office. He then went on to Malone and Hyde Incorporated where he served as regional sales manager in the Quality Stamps Division. Following his retirement Billy kept on working. He purchased a grocery store, Burks Supermarket, which remained in business for many years. He also worked several years for Wheel Estate Mobile Homes. One of Billy's favorite memories was playing the first game of pool with Elvis at his Graceland mansion. He was a faithful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. Billy's life was filled with family, friends, and a love for the outdoors, especially the family land located on Pea Ridge in Saltillo. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, and was an avid Ole Miss Rebels sports fan. His heart was spending time with his grandchildren. Left behind to cherish his memories are his wife of 59 years, Patty Burks of Tupelo; two sons, Greg Burks and wife, Leslie, of Tupelo, and Barry Burks and wife Jane of Ridgeland; six grandchildren, Taylor Burks and wife, Mary Morgan, Haley Holbrook and her husband, Louis, Emily Burks, Andrew Burks, Wesley Burks and Bryson Burks; three great-grandchildren, Gravlee Burks, Lucy Cooper Burks, and James Holbrook; and his sister, Shirley Rice and husband Al, of Saltillo; and a host of friends and extended family members. Billy was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Brett Burks. A celebration service honoring Billy's life will be held graveside at 4 p.m. Friday at the Saltillo Cemetery with Pastor Chuck Hampton officiating. Due to current COVID-19 health restrictions, visitation will be for the family from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons, Greg, Barry, Taylor Wesley, Andrew and Louis. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Rogers, Freddie White, Henry Mabry, Larry Mink, Gerald Creely, as well as the members of the Kilgo Sunday School Class at Harrisburg. Memorial donations may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House or Harrisburg Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
74°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 21, 2020 @ 9:21 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.