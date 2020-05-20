TUPELO -- Billy Burks, 85, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Saltillo Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.