Joyce Lee Beaty Burks, 65, lifelong resident of Union County, passed away Friday evening, February 7, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance will be at 3 PM Tuesday, February 11 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Visitation will be two hours before services . Mrs. Burks was born October 21, 1954 in New Albany, the daughter of Winnie Mae Hill Grisham (Joe) of New Albany and the late Carlton Beaty. She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant for New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center and Graceland Nursing Center as long as health permitted. A Christian, Mrs. Burks will be remembered for staying active, her happy disposition and the love she had for her family. Playing dominos and bargain shopping were favorite pastimes. Her memories will also be shared by her children, Mary Hardin of Ecru, B.J. Burks (Kellie) of New Albany and Harold Burks of Myrtle, two sisers, Vickie Turner of Ecru and Rose Watson of Etta, nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is also preceded by her husband, B.T. Burks. The stafff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Burks family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
