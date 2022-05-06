On Thursday evening, May 5, 2022, Linda Luna Burks, 74, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Burks was held at 1 PM Saturday, May 7 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Cody Matlock officiating. Burial followed in Fellowship Cemetery. Mrs. Burks was born October 3, 1947 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Ed and Odie Pearl Camburn Luna. She was a graduate of Falkner High School, a homemaker throughout most of her life and in earlier years, employed as a seamstress with the RedKap Corporation for 22 years. A member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Mrs. Burks enjoyed reading her bible and was a soft spoken lady with a forgiving heart. She loved sharing time with her family, cooking and feeding her birds. An avid gardener, Mrs. Burks took great pride in gardening and tending to her roses. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of fifty six years, Sid Burks of Ripley, three sons, Eddie Burks (Lisa), Jeff Burks (Stephanie) both of Ripley, Mike Burks (Lorie) of Corinth, one sister, Elois Linville of Ripley, ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burks was proceeded in death by seven brothers, Troy Luna, Billy Luna, Lee Earl Luna, Gerald Wayne Luna, Randle Luna, James Allen Luna and Dewitt Luna. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
