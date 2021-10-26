After a decade long battle with Breast Cancer, Pamela Denise Burks, 64, passed away on October 21, 2021, at OCH Medical Center in Starkville, MS. She was surrounded by her family. Pam was born in Corinth MS on July 22, 1957, to the late Bobby Potts and Betty Page Potts. She graduated from Corinth High School in 1975 and worked for Tennessee Valley Regional Housing for over 13 years. She was an avid dog lover and was especially devoted to her feisty chihuahua, Gucci, and often referred to him as her baby. She enjoyed spending time at her mother's kitchen table visiting with family and friends. Pam loved the beach, music and going out to eat. The family would like to thank the staff at OCH in Starkville, MS and all the care they provided Pam during her final days. Especially her nurse Kadie who was placed in our lives at the perfect time and was there with our family as Pam passed on. We are forever grateful for their kindness. Survivors include her long-time companion Gucci and her mother, Betty Page Potts of Corinth; her children Chad Crum (Jodie) of Bradenton, FL and Chelse Parker (Eddie) of Brandon, MS; her brothers Phillip Potts (Catherine) of Southaven, MS and Parrish Potts (Rachael) of Starkville, MS; her sister-in-law Phyllis Parette (Steve) of Sherrills Ford NC, the father of her daughter Phillip Burks, and her grandchildren Christian Lilly-Crum and Hannah Crum, her grandogs Tripp and Deja Parker her nephews Codie Potts (Marina) and Dylan Potts and her nephew dog Dexter Potts. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Potts and her grandparents Comer and Bessie Page and Kelcy and Stella Brewster In lieu of flowers her family is asking for memorials to be made on Pam's behalf to Corinth Alcorn Animal Shelter or Susan G Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer. Her celebration of life will be Friday, October 29th at Magnolia Funeral Home South with visitation with the family beginning at 12:00 noon and service to follow at 2:00. You can leave the family a condolence at www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
