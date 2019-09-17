Peggy Ann Anthony Burks, 77, resident of the Dumas Community, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Monday September 16, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Burks will be Wednesday September 18 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with her pastor, Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery near Dumas. Mrs. Burks was born May 28, 1942 in Ashland, MS, the daughter of the late Stewart and Sally May Bowden Anthony. She received her education in the Ashland Public School System and was married on September 5, 1962 to her beloved husband, Bobby Gene Burks who preceded her in death on February 28, 2005. A devoted member of New Harmony United Methodist Church, Mrs. Burks was employed with Dumas Furniture Company for many years before retiring. Blessed with a large family, Mrs. Burks received pleasure from working in her yard and preparing meals for both family and friends. An independent lady, she leaves a legacy of faith, love and a passion for life. She will be dearly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Visitation will be today from 11 AM until service time at 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Tina Stacy (John) of Dumas and Holly Cornelius (Steven) of Ripley, one son, Bobby Burks (Angie) of Blue Mountain, four sisters, Carleen Bates and Hazel Miller (Bobby) both of Ashland, Jessie Frayser (Robert) of Potts Camp and Tonie Rayburn (Scott) of Ripley, one brother, Pete Anthony of Memphis, seven grandchildren, Jessica Owens (Jeremy), Katie Bryant, Jessie Stacy, Matthew Quinn, Chloe and Coy Cornelius, three great grandchildren, Lexie Criswell, Jase Gillentine and Ella Bryant, a host of nieces and nephews and her loyal pet canines, "Max" and "DD". She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Willie May Holmes, Wanda Kay Anthony and Mary Anthony and one brother, M.B. Anthony. The family request that memorials be directed to New Harmony Cemetery Fund, c/o Pat Eaton, 71 CR 561, Rienzi, MS, 38865 The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Burks family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
