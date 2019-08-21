Wilma Burks, 86, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Diversicare Nursing Center, Amory, Mississippi. Born on October 4, 1932, in Fulton, MS she was the daughter of Claude B. Moore and Minnie K Moore. Wilma attended Clay Elementary School in Fulton, then attended Smithville schools and finally she graduated from Hatley High School. She worked in many jobs during her lifetime. She worked in the Garment Industry, as a Teacher's Assistant in the Amory Schools, at Penthouse Furniture, at Piggly Wiggly and lastly she retired from ITT. At work, some of her close friends were Ann Smith, Mike Todd, Frank Gaddy, Ben Howell and Mike Beasley. She had a great work ethic and believed that one should work hard and give an honest day's work for their wages. She married the love of her life, Redus Burks, and together they were blessed by God with a son as well as a daughter-in-law and granddaughter. Her love of family and her faith were very important to her. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Amory and she enjoyed her class, Grace Sunday School Class. She loved the Lord, read her Bible often, and used her God given talents, like cooking, to serve and bless others. She was a member of the Eastern Star #41. She loved to help with Regional Rehab Golf Tournaments and fundraising events, such as Walk America, where she served alongside with her granddaughter Victoria. In her free time, Wilma liked to get outside or travel with her husband. She enjoyed working in her yard with her plants and in the flower beds. She also liked to get out on the open road by cruising on her son's motorcycle in her younger years. Wilma listened to Country Music and spent many precious hours with her family and treasured granddaughter, Victoria. It is with comfort, that her family realizes she is now with her Savior and her husband. Her presence will be greatly missed yet the memories she will last forever. Wilma is survived by her son, Terry L Burks (Debra), Amory, granddaughter, Victoria L Burks; brother, Dwight Moore, Hatley; sisters-in-law, Ruth Knight, Fran Burks, and Monda Godfrey; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Redus Burks, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Earl and Billy Moore. A funeral service will be held at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home at 3 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019, with Dr. Allen Simpson and Bro. Jimmy Mc Fatter officiating. Burial will be in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Pallbearers will be David Baker, Robert Godfrey, Phil Moore, Jerry Cantrell, Jimmy Gray, Buddy Carlisle, and Randall Wigginton. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Grace Sunday School Class, Members of the Eastern Star, Jimmy Cantrell, Bobby McGonagill, and the nurses and staff at Diversicare. Visitation will be from 12-2:45 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the funeral home in Amory. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Regional Rehab Center, Tupelo, MS.
