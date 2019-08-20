AMORY -- Wilma Moore Burks, 86, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Center, Amory, MS in Amory. Services will be on Thursday at 3:00 pm, August 22, 2019 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on prior to the service at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park.

