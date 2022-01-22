James M. (JIM) Burleson, Jr transitioned to his heavenly home on January 20, 2022. Born Nov 22, 1932 in Tupelo, MS to JM and Bertie Monroe Burleson, Jim was one of seven siblings. He excelled in academics and music in the Tupelo schools then went to Abilene Christian University where he majored in business. Jim served in the US Army and subsequently relocated to Dallas in 1957 where he married Irene Bagley of Paris, TX, in 1964. They adopted Jeff Burleson in 1967 and settled as a family in University Park. Jim was a member at the Preston Road church of Christ for 65 years where he served as a deacon for nearly 40 of those years. He is fondly remembered for his many acts of quiet service and his love of singing with the worship team. Aside from a long and successful career as a wholesale merchant at the Dallas Market Center, Jim enjoyed a retirement career at Preston Luggage and Gifts in Dallas. Moments of fame as "Jim the luggage man" on the David Letterman show offered seasons of fond remembrance and conversation. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Irene, and son, Jeff, as well as his parents, his brother, Aaron, and sisters, Mildred, Mabel and Mary Frances. He is survived by his sisters Jean Carlock of Blytheville, Arkansas, and Claudia Richardson of Atlanta, GA and his many nieces and nephews. Caregivers at The Forum, friends from Preston Road church, the Preston Road worship team, the Waugh girls and Colgate neighbors, especially the Gonzalez family, have made Jim's final years enriching. He often said that the loss of his wife and son were replaced by the love of the Gonzalez girls and the Waugh girls whom he loved like grandchildren he never had! A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Preston Road Church of Christ, 6409 Preston Road on Monday, January 24 at 2 pm with visitation before the service starting at 1 pm. Farland Clark, Minister of Pastoral Care, will officiate. Arrangements are being managed by Hughes Family Tribute Center. He will be laid to rest at Restland Cemetery alongside his wife and son. In lieu of flowers, please remember Jim at Preston Road Church of Christ, 6409 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75225 or City Square Ministries, 1610 Malcolm X Boulevard, Dallas TX 75226.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.