Jamie Christian Burleson died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her residence in Saltillo. She was 55. Jamie was born on August 28, 1965 in Tupelo to James Donald "Don" Christian and Martha Louise Wascombs Miller. For years, she worked as an EMT and later as a caregiver. She was raised Baptist, loved yard sales and collecting things, and especially loved her dog Mia. A private graveside service will be held at Tupelo Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son, Shelby Burleson; her parents, Don Christian and Martha W. Miller, both of Tupelo; brother Donnie Christian, Jr. (Terri) of Mooreville; sister Betsy Christian Turner (Tony) of Saltillo; step-brothers, Allen Miller and Scott Miller, of Texas, and step-sister, Tina Wiggins; brother-in-law, David Hutson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Garrett Burleson, and her sister, Trudy Hutson. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
