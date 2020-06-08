Martha Joan Burleson, 85, of Rienzi, MS, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Shannon, MS on August 18, 1934 and was devoted to God, church and family. She was a member of Hinkle Baptist Church. Those left to honor Joan's memory include her husband of 68 years, Excail Burleson; her daughters, Patricia Coleman (Mike), Pamela Boone, and Teresa Hines (Lamar); her eight grandchildren of whom she was so proud, Rosaline Harvell, Joe Coleman, Paul Boone, Cheryl McCoy, Daniel Boone, Douglas Boone, Kristi Barkstrom, and Anna Hines; her fourteen great-grandchildren, Aniston, Ashton, Aikley, Gabbie, Gabe, Justin, Madisyn, Jacob, Alexander, Owen, Dylan, Blair, Parker, and Milli; her sister: Virginia Golden; and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vera Rogers Dye and Ervin Rogers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideon's International at gideons.org or Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Services for family members only will be held at Magnolia Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 officiated by Bro. Paul Stacy. Pallbearers include Joe Coleman, Paul Boone, Gabe Hall, Justin McCoy, Jacob Bradley and Kevin Harvell. Graveside services are scheduled at Hinkle Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:30 pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The family encourages friends to attend but respectfully asks that all attendees practice social distancing. Magnolia Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net.
