Verona-John Phillip Burleson, 58, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Pontotoc County. He was born April 8, 1961, the son of John Morris Burleson and Sammie Jean Young Burleson. John loved life and worked hard. He was currently employed with Mid-South Farmers Co-op and previously at Cooper Tire, Tecumseh, and Timber Ridge Ranch. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed beach vacations, playing poker and was an avid firearms enthusiast. He leaves behind his five children, Crysta Burleson, John Derek Burleson and his wife, Jessica Lynn, Samuel Jared Burleson, Audrey Burleson, and Cameron Rauch; and two grandchildren, Aiden Lee Kennedy and John Wyatt Burleson. A service honoring John's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 16 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with eulogies delivered by Chris Donegan and Bobby Joslin. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Chris Donegan, Bobby Joslin, Jacques Wuichet (JW), Brandon Lindsey, Brandon Rodgers, Bobby Deaton, Larry Bass, and Lee Miller The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may also be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
