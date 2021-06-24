Mary Catherine Clark Burleson, 82, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House surrounded by her daughters. She was born November 5, 1938 to Thurman Marcus and Flora Valentine Clark. Mary was a graduate of Tremont High School; where she was honored with the title "Miss Basketball." Even at a young age, Mary had an unwavering work ethic. While earning her degree at Itawamba Junior College, Mary raised three young daughters and worked full-time in IJC's cafeteria. She started her career in Fulton but soon moved to Lee County's Department of Human Services where she helped countless children, who were victims of abuse and neglect. She touched many lives during her 27 year career. Mary was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church where she cherished her Sanctuary Sunday School class, who faithfully sent her cards of encouragement. Mary was a gifted cook, piano player, and hostess. Mary felt it was important to always look her best. She always loved others in a way that made them feel special. Those closest to Mary knew all about her love for "Sherbert". Mary leaves behind her three daughters, Cathy Davis and her husband, David of Tupelo; Dianna Vinson and her husband, Larry of Golden, and Tina Caden of Sherman; eight grandchildren, Amanda Roth and her husband, Jason of Columbia, Tennessee, Matt Davis of Tupelo; Brett Davis and his fiancé Alycia Stump of Jackson, Tennessee, James Vinson of Golden, April Vinson of Golden, Amber Howard and her husband, Graham of Shannon, Joshua Jolley and his wife, Corinna of Belleville, Illinois, and Janice Myers and her husband, Ryan of Imperial, Missouri; 12 great-grandchildren one sister, Jeanette Drew and one brother, Terry Clark both of Clearwater, Florida; and one sister-in-law, Tennie Clark of Zion, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Spencer Burleson; brother, Jerry Clark; and sister, Phyllis Morris. Her daughters are extremely grateful for the love and care given to Mary through the loving hands of special nurses and aids at Charleston Place, The Meadows and Sanctuary Hospice House. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Saturday, June 26, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Mary's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. David Smith officiating. Private family graveside services will follow at Shannon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
