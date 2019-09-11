SHANNON -- Terri Lynn (Flurry) Burleson, 61, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at home in Shannon. Services will be on 09/13/2019 at 9:30 A.M. at Tishomingo Cemetery. Visitation will be on 11 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel.

