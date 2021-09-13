Bettie Lee Burlison, 73, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 18, 1948 to the late Gordon Armon Posey and the late Ruby Lee Dill Posey in Itawamba County. She worked at Southern Bell for 19 years and Foamex for 12 years before she retired. She enjoyed reading her Bible and watching Christian television and was known for her love of animals. Bettie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Services will be at 3:00 pm on Wednesday September 15, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Center Star Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Wednesday September 15 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 4 daughters; Judy K. Burlison of Fulton, Carla D. White of Canton, IL, Latonya (Will) Landry of Mantachie, and Becky (Jason) Sheffield of Fulton, grandchildren; Michael Burlison, Stephen D. (Randi) Austin, Sr., Jennifer Newcomb, Savannah Clark, William Chandler (Tabitha) Rogers, Michael Wayne Clark, Samantha C. Sheffield, Rebekah L. Sheffield, 12 great grandchildren, 2 nephews; Bobby Lee Posey of Saltillo, David Cory Posey of Richmond, 2 nieces; Anita McCullough of New Albany, and Anna M. Pannel of Baldwyn. She was preceded in death by her parents; Gordon and Ruby Lee Posey, 3 brothers; Gordon Ray Posey, Junior Wayne Posey, James David Posey, nephew; Steven Ray Posey, paternal grandparents; Sydney and Lena Posey, and maternal grandparents; Coy and Icelee Dill. Pallbearers will be Michael Burlison, Stephen Austin Sr., William Rogers, Jason Sheffield, Stephen Austin Jr., and Richard Dreschel. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Clark, Bobby Posey, David Posey, Micahel Clark, and Quientin Garland II. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.