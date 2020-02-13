George Benjamin "Benny" Burnett, Jr.'s spirit was lifted from this earth Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the hospice unit of North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 69 after a long illness. A native and long-time resident of Stockton, California, he was born into this world September 15, 1950. In 2012, he relocated to Saltillo to be with family. Survivors include his son, Wesley B. Burnett of Albany, Oregon; two sisters, Patricia Barnes of Portland, Oregon and Pamela Wilson of Saltillo; brother, Robert Burnett of Saltillo; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Burnett Sprague; and two brothers, Ronald and Wesley Burnett. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
