Linda Yvonne Gates Burnett, 68, resident of Tippah County, passed away peacefully Tuesday June 7, 2022, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Service honoring the life of Mrs. Burnett will be 3 PM, Friday June 10, 2022, at Faith Fellowship Church with Bro. Warren Harrell officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Mrs. Burnett was born April 22, 1954, in Tippah County to the late William Clifton and Hilda Yvonne Medlin Gates. She received her education in the Blue Mountain Public School System and was a valued Certified Nurse Assistant for over 38 years with Diversicare. Mrs. Burnett was a firm believer in the Lord and was a faithful member of Faith Fellowship Church. Known as "Granny" to those who loved her most, Mrs. Burnett enjoyed a good Hallmark movie, crocheting, riding motorcycles with her late husband, Albert, and visiting Walmart every chance she had. She knew her family was a circle of strength, founded on faith, and most importantly, kept by God. Visitation will be 10 am until 3 pm, Friday June 10, 2022, at Faith Fellowship Church. Those left to cherish her memories include, six daughters, Tammy Craft (Corey), Teresea Santos (Danny), Christina Decanter (Jerry Wayne), Peggy Sanchez (Martin), Terrie Burnett, and Sherri Yeager (Timmy), two sons, Jason Walker (Delinda), and Billy Hollands (Katherine), three sisters, Judy Bryant (Perry), Lucy Shelton, and Margie Clark, one brother, Odell Gates (Darlieen), twenty-five grandchildren, thirty-two great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Burnett, one brother, Wilburn Gates, and three grandchildren. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Burnett family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.