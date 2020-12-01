Roy Burnett, 69, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Private Graveside. Services will be on Saturday December 5, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Kimbrough Chapel church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services. Visitation will be on Friday December 4 ,2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.

