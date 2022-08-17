Mr. John Marvin Burney, age 58, died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at North MS Medical Center. He was born August 16, 1963 in Manteka, California to the union of Hershal Burney and Pauline White Burney. He moved to the Northeast Mississippi area twenty years ago from Tiptonville, Tennessee, where he had worked as a crop farmer during his earlier adult years. He enjoyed being in the pasture and loved horses, but his greatest joy was his grandkids. John never met a stranger. A celebration of his life will be at 2 PM, Friday, August 19, 2022, in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Dillard Family Cemetery in Pontotoc County, MS. Visitation will be from 10 AM to service time Friday only. Survivors include his wife of thirty years, Tracy Burney of Belden; two sons, Adam Burney (Mary) of Gates, TN and Steven Franklin (Lexi) of Pontotoc; two daughters, Beth Moore (Donald) of Ozark Community and Elizabeth Reynolds of Belden; two sisters Juanita Farquhar and Peggy Smothers, both of Mantachie; 12 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elaine McKnight and brother, James "Jr" Burney. Pallbearers will be Tyler Bartlett, Tony Dardar, Cochise Links, Allen George, Shawn Harville, Justin Bannister, Ralph White, and Devaki Taylor. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 2 PM, Friday or any time thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.