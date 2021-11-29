James Herschel Burney, Jr. passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at Courtyards Nursing Home in Fulton. He was born February 1, 1954, in Missouri and was the son of James Herschel and Mary Pauline White Burney. James was 67 years old and never married. His hobbies include riding motorcycles and he loved his westerns and drawing. Burney is survived by his two sisters, Juanita Farquhar and Peggy Smothers both of Mantachie; one brother, John Burney, and his wife, Tracey, of Pontotoc; nieces and nephews; and a special great-niece who always put a big smile on his face, River Rose Raines. He was preceded in death by his parents, James H. Burney, Sr., and Mary Pauline Burney Bennel; grandparents; and one sister, Sharon Elaine McKnight. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Fellowship Cemetery in Saltillo. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
