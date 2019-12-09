89, passed away on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home. Annie Mae Burns was born to L.C. Cockrell and Irene Hamilton-Cockrell on April 13, 1931 in Chickasaw Co. She was a Missionary/preacher most of life. Annie Mae Burns is survived by her god-daughter; Cora Bea (Jimmy)Jackson of Tunica, MS. god-son; Daniel Milbrooke of Tunica, MS. Niece; Betty (Larry) McAllister of Houlka, MS. Nephew; Willie Lee Hamilton of Beloit, WI. 7 Great-Nieces; Barbara (David) Welch of Houlka, Marcia (Wavely C.) McGregory of Houlka, Teresa (Howard) Woodard of Houlka, Angela (Omar) Jones of Houlka, Patricia (Steve) Knox of Houlka, Valerie (Jessie Dale) McGregory of Okolona, and Sharon (Tony) Horton of Tupelo. 5 Great-Nephews; David (Donna) Parker of Houlka, Gary (Tina) Pulliam of Pontotoc, Steve Pulliam of Tupelo, Mike (Annie Ree) Pulliam of Houlka, and Earl (Beverly) Pulliam of Houston. There will be no visitation. However, the service will be TODAY, Tues.,Dec. 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel with Minister David Welch officiating. The burial will follow at Thompson Chapel Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

