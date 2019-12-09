89, passed away on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home. Annie Mae Burns was born to L.C. Cockrell and Irene Hamilton-Cockrell on April 13, 1931 in Chickasaw Co. She was a Missionary/preacher most of life. Annie Mae Burns is survived by her god-daughter; Cora Bea (Jimmy)Jackson of Tunica, MS. god-son; Daniel Milbrooke of Tunica, MS. Niece; Betty (Larry) McAllister of Houlka, MS. Nephew; Willie Lee Hamilton of Beloit, WI. 7 Great-Nieces; Barbara (David) Welch of Houlka, Marcia (Wavely C.) McGregory of Houlka, Teresa (Howard) Woodard of Houlka, Angela (Omar) Jones of Houlka, Patricia (Steve) Knox of Houlka, Valerie (Jessie Dale) McGregory of Okolona, and Sharon (Tony) Horton of Tupelo. 5 Great-Nephews; David (Donna) Parker of Houlka, Gary (Tina) Pulliam of Pontotoc, Steve Pulliam of Tupelo, Mike (Annie Ree) Pulliam of Houlka, and Earl (Beverly) Pulliam of Houston. There will be no visitation. However, the service will be TODAY, Tues.,Dec. 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel with Minister David Welch officiating. The burial will follow at Thompson Chapel Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
67°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 9, 2019 @ 5:38 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.