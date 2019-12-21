Billy Hugh "Bill" Burns, 56, resident of the Pleasant Ridge Community, departed this life Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. At the request of the family, all services will be private with interment in the Keownville Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A native of Haleyville, Al, Bill was born October 15, 1963, the son of the late L.V. and Betty Bates Burns. He received his education in the Haleyville Public School System and for much of his life was employed as an independent painting contractor before retiring for health reasons. Bill was a Christian and enjoyed fishing in earlier years. He was a lifelong resident of Alabama and Northeast Mississippi. He is survived by three sisters, Christel Jarvis of the Pleasant Ridge Community, Vonda Burns of Bear Creek, AL and Melody Rice of Haleyville, AL. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Dewayne Burns. The staff of Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Burns family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
