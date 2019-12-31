MADISON -- Geraldine Burns, 81, passed away Sunday, December 28, 2019, at Home in Madison. Services will be on 1/3/2020 at 11:30 AM at Prentiss Memorial Gardens in Baldwyn.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.