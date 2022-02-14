Robert (Bobby) passed away Wednesday Feb 9, at age 75, after a long illness. He was born in Memphis, TN at St. Joseph Hospital. Graduated in 1963 from CBC high school original midtown campus. Graduated from Memphis State University in 1966. Joined the Air Force where he served in Pakistan, Korea, Vietnam and Japan. After discharge, he stayed in Japan taught Flying, scuba diving and fell in love with the Japanese culture as well as his soon to be wife, Bonnie Todd. He moved with her to Cleveland, Ohio, where he began his work at the Cleveland Clinic and started a life long career in IT health care, eventually moving to Houston TX, where he was the CIO at Kelsey Seybold. Started his own consulting firm 5th Quadrant Services Corp, always helping mentor the new IT programmers and helping on projects whenever asked. Worked on projects until his health no longer allowed in 2021.He was always looking for opportunities to spread God's word, going on mission trip to Costa Rica, working on sound systems at his church in Houston and serving on the board at the Commandos, outreach ministry to spread the word where needed in prisons, schools. Witnessing to those who needed to hear God's word and all of the job's required to make this happen. He was always generous with his time and his resources to whoever needed his help. He ended up in Tupelo MS to be close to his sister, Julia(Charles) Baker. His four daughters are the proudest achievement in his life. They all live in the Houston TX area: Cindy Boswak, Bonnie (Joe) Pepas, Brandy(Novi) and Bobbi Burns along with the mother of his children Bonnie Todd Burns. His grandchildren: Spencer(Samantha) and Austyn Boswak, Josh Taylor, Megan Porrovecchio, Helen and Joe Pepas. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He is currently married to Peggy Kirby Burns and lived in the Lake Arrowhead area in Union County MS. He also leaves a special cousin Irene Wyatt, whom he considered a sister. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert N and Charlotte Judy Vance Burns, his brother Jeffrey Burns and his sister Julie Baker. Glenfield Funeral Home, 101 N. Denton Rd, New Albany, MS is handling arrangements. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 11am to 12 Noon at the Tupelo Church of God, 1813 Briar Ridge Rd, Tupelo, MS. Celebration of Life service will begin at 12 Noon. Burial will be at the West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd, Memphis, TN. The graveside service will be in the Pavillion and will start at 3pm with Air Force Honor Guard. Donations can be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundation, St Jude Children's Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project or organization of donor's choice. Condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
