On Friday morning February 28, 2020, James Terry Burns, 51, lifelong Tippah Countian and resident of the Dumas Community, died unexpectedly of natural causes near his home while operating his tractor. Services remembering the life of James will be at 2 PM Sunday, March 1 at Dumas Baptist Church with Bro. Clay Stegall and Bro. Chris Shinall officiating. Burial will follow in Dumas Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. James was born February 25, 1969 in Ripley, MS, the eleventh child born to the late Dan and Louise Aston Burns. He was a 1987 graduate of Blue Mountain High School and was married April 14, 1990 to his beloved wife Laura Crawford Burns, who survives. In earlier years, James was employed in the furniture industry, and later became a well-known carpenter for over 17 years as long as his health permitted. A member of Dumas Baptist Church and the Dumas Store "Breakfast Club," he was an active supporter of Pine Grove sports and activities. James was known in the community for helping others, especially fixing flat tires. His family and friends will remember his love of fishing, deer hunting, grilling, and working in his yard. A prankster at heart, he frequently enjoyed picking on people, joking, and making others laugh. Visitation will continue today from 11 AM to 2 PM at Dumas Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 29 years, he is survived by two children, Bailey and Taylor Burns, both of Dumas, six sisters, Martha Russell, Mary Elizabeth O'Callaghan (Bill), Beverly Paxon, Teressa Davis (Wayne), Sherry Miller (Wendell), and Lisa Boye (Rick), three brothers, Roger Burns (Judy), Richard Burns (Debbie), and Neil Burns (Pat) and a host of other family members. He was also preceded in death by a brother Danny Burns and a sister, Sharon Burns. The family request that memorials be directed to the Gideons, P.O. Box 4, Ripley MS, 38663. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Burns family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
