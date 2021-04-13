Jessie Joe Burns, 83, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born in Baldwyn, MS on November 18, 1937 to Lawrence and Modena Morgan Burns. His family moved to Montgomery, AL when he was 5 years old. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery and he was a veteran of the Alabama National Guard. He liked camping, antique cars, bird hunting, fishing and Alabama Football "Roll Tide". He liked all kinds of car races, watching westerns and Fox News. He started his working career with GM & O, ICG and later retired with KCS Railroad. In his retirement years he worked with Jeff Burns Racing Engines. He flew his first airplane at 20 yrs old and he was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. Private family graveside service will be held at Lebanon Cemetery Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Wayne Frederick officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, JoAnn Burns of Guntown; daughter, Janet Burns Lytal (Marty) of Guntown; son, Jeff Burns of Guntown; grandchildren, Jeremy Lytal (Lydia) of Thaxton, MS, and Brittany Burns of Saltillo; great-grandchildren, Greyson Lytal and Max Lytal of Thaxton, Hadley Lane Davidson of Saltillo; brother, Jerry Burns (Gail) of Douglasville, GA; nephews, Micah Burns (Kimberli) of Villa Rica, GA, Scotter Dickey (Denise) of Montgomery, AL and David Dickey (Ashley) of Pratville, AL; niece, Gail Messick (Greg) of Montgomery, AL; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Lytal, Greyson Lytal, Max Lytal, Micah Burns, Scooter Dickey, David Dickey and Greg Messick. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
