CHICAGO, IL -- John Tee Burns, 96, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Residence in Chicago, IL. Services will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 12 :00 pm at Broadview Wallace Funeral Chapel in Chicago, IL.. Burial in Dixie Community Cemetery in Clay County, MS on Friday February 7, 2020. at Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of final arrangements..

