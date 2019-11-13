Robert Keith Burns of Booneville, Mississippi, passed away on November 2, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waukegan, Illinois on March 13, 1963. Keith was the son of William R. and Lorraine H. Burns. Keith grew up in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. He graduated from high school in Zion. He worked at various jobs, including nuclear power plants in Illinois and New York. He moved to Booneville after his parents retired there. He worked as an upholsterer and attended classes at Northeast Mississippi Community College. Early in his adult life, Keith struggled with bi-polar disorder and addiction. An accurate diagnosis of his complex condition, appropriate treatment, and participation in local AA programs enabled him to lead a successful and productive life. Not only did he overcome his own struggles, but also encouraged others who were experiencing similar challenges. He was instrumental in starting the Booneville Narcotics Anonymous group. He also worked in a supervisory position at a halfway house in Corinth. His family and friends are proud of all he accomplished. Keith was a member of various churches during his life, including the Church of Christ, East Booneville Baptist Church, and New Covenant Family Worship Center. Family was important to Keith. Though living in four different states, the four siblings were always very close. Favorite memories include week-long family gatherings at Tishomingo State Park, and picnics at Bay Springs, Piney Grove, and Tippah Lake. They also enjoyed attending football games at Mississippi State, their father's alma mater. Keith loved sports. In his younger days, he enjoyed baseball, cross-country running, golf, bowling, and disc golf. Having grown up north of Chicago, he was a huge fan of the Cubs, Bears, Bulls, and Blackhawks. Keith was generous and kind. He repaired and restored donated bicycles and gave them to children. He especially enjoyed remembering family and friends at Christmas. He had a knack for selecting just the right gift. Keith was creative. He wrote poetry and took pride in the fact that his family descended from Gilbert Burns, brother of the Scottish poet, Robert Burns. He also wrote a children's book. He made crafts. He designed and built a small miniature golf course in his back yard. Keith loved to cook. He was a regular at the Huddle House, where he often took one of his elaborate desserts to share with friends and employees. He invited friends to his home to share meals and watch televised sports. Keith enjoyed his home and his cat, Miss Chevus. He was not much of a traveler, but he did enjoy trips to Illinois and Idaho. He surprised everyone when he decided to celebrate his 50th birthday in Puerto Rico, where he spent an unforgettable week with a sister and her husband. Keith made sacrifices for others. He accepted phone calls from anyone who needed his support at any time of day or night. Keith was honest and loyal to his friends. He believed every person is important. He repeatedly put others before himself and shared whatever he had. He was the primary caregiver for both his father and mother at the end of their lives. Being an organ donor was his final gift to others. Keith is survived by three siblings, Linda (James) See of Wallace, Idaho; Gary (Susan) Burns of Tooele, Utah; and Diane Rune of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. He is survived by five nieces and nephews, Wendy (Steve) Payeur of Taylorsville, Utah; Shane (Misty) Burns of Tooele, Utah; Amber (Nathan) Barton of Bountiful, Utah; Michelle Rune of Gurnee, Illinois and Luke (Courtney) Rune of Sarasota, Florida. He is also survived by eleven great-nieces and nephews. Keith was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Mark Rune. In lieu of flowers, donate to a charity of your choice or just be kind and help others in honor of Keith. You may visit the online guestbook at boonevillefuneralhome.net. Visitation with family will start at noon on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Booneville Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 2pm. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.