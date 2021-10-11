Services to celebrate the life of Leon Burns, 80, will be held Wednesday at 2:00 PM at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church in Corinth with burial to follow in the Wheeler Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and from 12 noon until service time on Wednesday at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church. Leon died on October 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born on August 20, 1941 to the late G.B. and Myrtle Perry Burns. He was a 1959 graduate of Alcorn Agricultural High School. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard for over 25 years and retired with the rank of First Sergeant. He worked for the Mississippi Department of Transportation and retired at the age of 78. Throughout his career, he formed many friendships and left a lasting impact on everyone he worked with. He was a lifetime member of Wheeler Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing, oatmeal cream pies, and was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels. He had a servant's heart and was always there to help a friend in need. Leon put family first, always, and was a dedicated father, grandfather, brother, and husband. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Paulette Burns of Corinth; daughters, Shannon Browder (Tony) of Corinth and Donna Kirk of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Chelsea Roberson (Mack Boyte), Dustin Roberson, Tyler Rowe (Sam Vaught), Caleb Oathout (Amber Presley) and Christopher Browder; great-grandchildren, Aidan Roberson, Jep Rowe and Mirren Roberson; brother, Jerry Burns; sisters, Sherry Putt, Paula Little and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends to cherish his memories. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James Burns, Roger Burns and wife Sandra, George Burns and wife Betty; sister-in-law, Tina Lorine Burns; nephew, Michael Burns; a niece, Tina Thrasher; and his great granddaughter, Eloise Roberson. Bro. Josh Westmoreland, Bro. Kara Blackard, and Bro. Steve Byrd will officiate the services.
