Marchelle Sharee Burns, 26, was born to Maurice and Zolia Burns July 21, 1994 at New Albany Hospital in New Albany, MS. She departed this life for her eternal home February 5, 2021 in Tupelo, MS. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Bethlehem Baptist Church in Falkner, MS where she remained until her death. She leaves to cherish her legacy of compassion and love to her daughter, Marleigh Lavaugh Fair, mother Zolia Burns, father, Maurice Burns, three sisters; Yolanda Garner of Blue Mountain, MS, Marketta Burns and Cierra Burns both of St. Louis, MO. Three nieces and one nephew; Jordan Liner, KaiOnna Burns, John Dailey Jr., Kanai Burns. One great niece; Ramayah Jordan, extended sister Kanesha Hill and extended brother Elijah Hill, one special friend, Alrondo "Doc" Johnson, four aunts, three uncles and a host of cousins, family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, February, 11, 2021 5p-7p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral Services will be Friday, February 12, 2021 at 2pm at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Intermet will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.