Mason Keith Burns, newborn son of Clint and Darbi Burns of Marietta, came into this world, Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 10:18pm at the Rout Center, Regional One Medical Center in downtown Memphis, Tennessee. Although his time on earth was brief, Mason's birth did accomplish God's purpose of his short stay. By being born, Mason fulfilled his mission by filling the lives of those who had come to adore him with memories and moments of life in which he was present. From trips to the doctors, scans of his anatomy, and his movement in his moms womb, gave all involved his fulfillment of his being. Mason earned his angel wings shortly after his birth, and entered the gates of heaven. Where today, this Christmas, he sits in the presence of our Creator, God Almighty. He is survived by his proud parents, Clint and Darbi Grisham Burns; his precious big sister Sadie, who adored him so much; his Papaw and KK, Sam and Karen Grisham; his Pop and MeMe, Ronald and Melissa Burns; his aunts and uncles, Cody Grisham, and special friend Brooklynn Fletcher, Samantha and Colton Smith, and Beau and Brittany Burns; his sweet cousins, Grayson and Tucker Burns; maternal great grandparents, Bob "Daddy Bob" Grisham, and Kenneth and Charry Lacy; his paternal great grandparents, Betty Burns and Hugh Edward and Mavoline Moore; and a host of other special family members. Memorial service will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 3:00pm at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Ronnie Livingston officiating. Zion Rest Cemetery will be his final resting place. Visitation for Mason will be from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, December 22, 2019 at McMillan Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by his maternal great grandmother, Ruth Grisham and paternal great grandfather, Clinton Burns. Words can never express the thanks and gratitude we have for the doctors and staff at the Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, especially Dr. Mauro Schenone and his team, The Rout Center at The Regional One Medical Center and the employees and volunteers at the FedEx Family House. They all have become family to us. We want to give a special thanks to all our friends and family that have prayed for us along the way we love you all. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lebonheur Children's Hospital Foundation/FedEx Family House, P.O. Box 41817 Memphis, TN 38174-1817. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
