Mildred C. Burns, 96, died Friday at her home in Elberta, Al. after a short illness. She was a homemaker, farmer's wife, and devoted to the Lord's work. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Baldwyn and attended Daybreak Methodist Church of Elberta, Al. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 31,2019 at 10 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home with the Rev. Mitch Grissett presiding. Burial will be at Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his daughter, Cynthia Robison of Elberta, Al.; Bobby Burns of Montrose, Al.; five grandchildren, one-step grandson, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Berwyn G. Burns; parents, Thomas Jack and Belvie Clark Chisholm; brothers, Gideon, Curtis, Vandiver and Jack; sister, Annie Bell Chisholm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tn. stjude.org Expressions of sympathy ma be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
