79, departed his earthly life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home. He served 22 years in the United States Army from which he retired. He graduated from Wick Anderson High School and attended Western Oklahoma State College. He is a member of Beckley Chapel CME Church. Services will be Friday, February 7 at 10:00 am at Beckley Chapel CME Church in Booneville. Visitations will be Thursday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Beckley Chapel CME Church and Friday morning from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Beckley Chapel CME Church. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery in Corinth. Reverend Charles Penson will officiate the services. He leaves a loving , devoted wife, Cheryl Thompson Burress of Booneville. His siblings: Joann Boyd of Dayton, Ohio, Charles Burress, and Gloria McKinney (John) of Booneville. One grandchild, Devon Burress of Austin, Texas. He was prededed in death by his first wife, Tisha Huff Burress, and his son, Trevor Burress. His parents: John Wesley and Mary V. Pannell-Burress. 2 brothers: Robert and Larry Burress and a sister Betty Jean Williams. Services entrusted to Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.