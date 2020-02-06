79, departed his earthly life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home. He served 22 years in the United States Army from which he retired. He graduated from Wick Anderson High School and attended Western Oklahoma State College. He is a member of Beckley Chapel CME Church. Services will be Friday, February 7 at 10:00 am at Beckley Chapel CME Church in Booneville. Visitations will be Thursday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Beckley Chapel CME Church and Friday morning from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Beckley Chapel CME Church. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery in Corinth. Reverend Charles Penson will officiate the services. He leaves a loving , devoted wife, Cheryl Thompson Burress of Booneville. His siblings: Joann Boyd of Dayton, Ohio, Charles Burress, and Gloria McKinney (John) of Booneville. One grandchild, Devon Burress of Austin, Texas. He was prededed in death by his first wife, Tisha Huff Burress, and his son, Trevor Burress. His parents: John Wesley and Mary V. Pannell-Burress. 2 brothers: Robert and Larry Burress and a sister Betty Jean Williams. Services entrusted to Patterson Memorial Chapel.

