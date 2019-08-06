Jimmy Carroll Burroughs, 81, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at his residence. He was born on January 24, 1938 in Lee county to Irene (Harlow) Burroughs and Newman Burroughs. He was a life long resident of Nettleton, a great father and husband, and a member of the First Baptist Church in Nettleton. He had the honor of driving a truck for Stevie Shackelford in his last days. He enjoyed old cars and especially being with his family. Services will be 11 A.M. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Nettleton, with Bro. Don Sparks and Bro. Justin Myers officiating. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Vera Yvonne Burroughs; two sons, Ricky David Burroughs of Nettleton, and Mark Carroll Burroughs (Angie) of Nettleton; one sister in law, Joanne Burroughs of Nettleton; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren (and one on the way) and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Billy Burroughs, and Junior Burroughs. Pallbearers will be Ricky Dill, Stevie Shackelford, Ronnie Burroughs, Phillip Hall, Tommy Christopher, and Corey Chunn. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Young, Clinton McCormick, Paul Smith, Mark Kyle, and Phil Jolly. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Nettleton and Thursday from 10 A.M. until service time. An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
