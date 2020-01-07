Earl Ray Burrow, 80, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Veteran's Home in Oxford. He was born November 14, 1939 in Hamilton, AL to William Leon and Madie Bell Burrow. He was a graduate of Tupelo High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force for over 26 years. He served during the Vietnam War and earned the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the Air Good Conduct Medal w/70LC's, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal w/40LC's, the Air Force Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, the Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon w/20LC's, the Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon w/50LC's', the Marksmanship Ribbon, the Air Force Training RBN Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Device and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He enjoyed watching Westerns, listening to old country music and the Dallas Cowboys. Services will be 11 AM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wexford Parmer officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his two daughters, Tina B. Copeland (Charles) of Saltillo and Lynda Boyten (Ray) of Miami, FL; one brother, Wade Burrow (Jan) of Avondale, AR; one sister-in law, Louise Burrow; four grandchildren, Brandy Colburn (Brian), Amber Kerby, Madison Copeland and Ethan Copeland; two great-grandchildren, Kadence Loyd and Kinley Powers. He was preceded in death by his father William Burrow; his mother and step-father, Madie and Jake Carroll; his wife, Patricia Burrow; a brother James Truett Burrow and his great-grandson, River Ray Smith. Visitation will be 10 - 11 Thursday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
