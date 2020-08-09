Swan Brasfield Burrus, M.D. passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2020, after a lengthy illness. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, community-minded leader, loyal friend, and dedicated physician, he will be missed tremendously by his family, friends and former patients. His full, successful life exemplified a fun-loving, outgoing, generous, determined, and graceful spirit which endeared him to so many. Dr. Burrus was born on April 2, 1930, the third of six children of Dr. Roger Boswell Burrus and Ella B. Maynor Burrus of Nashville, Tennessee. He grew up in Nashville, graduated in 1947 from Duncan Preparatory School, where he was an accomplished student and athlete, received his B.S. degree from Vanderbilt University in 1951, and completed his M.D. at Vanderbilt in 1954. Upon completion of Vanderbilt's residency program in Obstetrics/Gynecology, he honored his commitment to the U.S. Navy, serving as an officer at the U.S. Naval Hospital at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina. He completed a Gynecological Cancer Fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas in 1961. Following two years of private medical practice in Nashville, he served as Assistant Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology at Vanderbilt Medical School from 1963 to 1966. He reentered private practice in 1966, joining the partnership of Drs. Walter Bourland and P.K. Thomas in Tupelo. He served the medical group as President and CEO from 1989 until his retirement in 1995. During his years of private practice, he also served as the North Mississippi Medical Center Clinical Director of the Residency Education Program of the Obstetrics/Gynecology Department of the University of Mississippi Medical School from 1973 - 1995. He was Clinical Associate Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology at University of Mississippi Medical Center from 1974 - 1987. A leader in the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), he served as the Mississippi Section Chairman Elect from 1986-1989 and the Section Chairman from 1989 - 1992. He was a diplomat to the American OB/GYN Board in 1964. He held memberships in the Felix Rutledge Society of MD Anderson, the Wiser Society of the University of Mississippi Medical School, and the Lonnie Burnett Vanderbilt OB/GYN Society. Dr. Burrus married his college sweetheart, Marianne Calhoun Burrus, in 1952. They met at Inglewood Methodist Church, where Marianne's father served as senior minister. Together they raised four children, enjoying a busy, happy family life in Nashville and Tupelo. A lifelong Methodist, Dr. Burrus was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Tupelo for fifty-four years. In 1999, Tupelo's Rotary club named him Rotarian of the Year and presented him with the Four Avenues of Service Award. He served in a variety of community leadership roles as a Board Member for the Good Samaritan Free Clinic, the Salvation Army, and Sanctuary Hospice House. An avid golfer, when his professional and family obligations allowed, he enjoyed the fellowship of his golfing friends at regular matches at Tupelo Country Club and organized yearly golf trips to Linville, North Carolina. He is survived by his wife, Marianne; sister, Laurale Burrus Williams (Allen) of Nashville; four children, Lucy Burrus Smith (Robert) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Carol Burrus Hartman (Oscar) of Madison, Mississippi, Dr. Daniel Swan Burrus (Betsy) of Nashville, and Elizabeth Dale Burrus of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren, Dr. Robert Brasfield Smith (Erin), William Carter Smith, James Daniel Spencer (Heather), Marianne Elizabeth Spencer, Swan Brasfield Burrus III (Kendall), Margaret O'Mara Burrus, Christopher Michael Burrus, and Steven Burrus Frisby; and four great-grandchildren, Hayden, Linus, and Maeve Smith and James Spencer. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Drs. William, Roger, and George Burrus; and his sister, Catherine Burrus Castleman. A private family graveside service will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Spring Hill Cemetery in Nashville. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers are Dr. Burrus's grandsons and his nephew Dr. Grady Burrus. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Benton Hilbun, Bobby Gaines, Heywood Washburn, Charles Johnston, Dr. Bill Kahlstorf, Dr. William Hilbun, and Dr. Roy Ryan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 854, Tupelo, MS 38802, the Salvation Army, PO Box 706, Tupelo, MS 38802 or Sanctuary Hospice, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. The family would like to express great appreciation to Dr. Burrus's dedicated caregivers, Caroline Ford, Tyronica Logan, Mae Patton, and Pam Reed, and the staff of both Kindred Home Health and Sanctuary Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.