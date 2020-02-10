MEMPHIS, TN -- Albert Lee Burt, 58, passed away Monday, February 03, 2020, at Methodist Healthcare in Memphis. Services will be on Wednesday February 12, 1 to 2 PM at Serenity Williams Chapel. Burial will follow at Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Serenity Williams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

